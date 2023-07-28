“This issue is available at P/EPS of 29.73x, which is lower as compared to peer competitors. This cannot be apple-to-apple comparison, as this hospital is mainly concentrated in Delhi and they are emerging as multi speciality hospital among renowned peers. They have recently introduced kidney transplantation, bone marrow transplantation and oncology department. These speciality services will add cost to the hospital in medium to long term, hence margins could see pressure. Majorly, their revenue contributes majorly 34% from government deals which can stretch the debtor days and margin as well. Hence, we recommend to subscribe the issue for Listing gains," added the brokerage.