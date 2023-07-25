Yatharth Hospital IPO: Firm mobilises ₹206 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of subscription1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 11:47 PM IST
Yatharth Hospital IPO: Ahead of public issue, Yatharth Hospital mobilises ₹206 crore from anchor investors
Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care said in an exchange filing it has raised ₹206 crore from anchor investors on July 25, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Yatharth Hospital's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 26, and close on Friday, July 28. The company had fixed the price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
