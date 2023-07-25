Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care said in an exchange filing it has raised ₹206 crore from anchor investors on July 25, a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Yatharth Hospital's initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, July 26, and close on Friday, July 28. The company had fixed the price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

The company has allotted 68.65 lakh equity shares to 18 funds at ₹300 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band.

Big names among anchor investors include SBI Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, HDFC MF and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

Yatharth Hospital IPO details

The company intends to raise ₹677-687 crore from the issue. It will use the funds to repay debt, fund capital expenditure expenses, fund acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Yatharth Hospital has already raised ₹120 crore through a private placement (pre-IPO placement) of 40 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹300 each. As a result, the fresh issue size was decreased from ₹610 crore to ₹490 crore.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 2 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 3 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, 4 August. Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 7 August.

Yathart Hospital IPO GMP

According to stock market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital were available at a premium of ₹76 in grey market on July 25. This means unlisted market is expecting strong debut of the public issue in primary market, when its bidding opens on Wednesday.

