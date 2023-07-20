Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. The company has fixed the price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

The anchor investors' auction will begin on Tuesday, July 25. Yatharth Hospital IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares for ₹490 crore and an offer by the promoters Vimla, Prem Narayan, and Neena Tyagi to sell 65.51 lakh equity shares.

Yatharth Hospital intends to use the net proceeds to pay off or advance debt, Fund capital expenditure expenses for the company's two hospitals, Noida Hospital and Greater Noida Hospital, as well as for the hospitals run by the company's subsidiaries AKS and Ramraja. Additionally, fund inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

Yatharth Hospital has already raised ₹120 crore through a private placement (pre-IPO placement) of 40 lakh equity shares at a price of ₹300 each. As a result, the fresh issue size was decreased from ₹610 crore to ₹490 crore.

Yatharth Hospital has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each. The floor price is 28.5 times and the cap price is 30.0 times the face value of the equity shares. The company's price to earnings ratio at the floor price is 28.25 and at cap price is 29.73.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the public offer. The three book running lead managers associted with the offer are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd.

Yatharth Hospital's revenue from operations for the three months ending March 31, 2023, grew from the same period the previous fiscal's revenue of ₹228.67 crore to ₹520.29 crore. The profit for the same period rose from ₹19.58 crore in Q4FY22 to ₹65.76 crore.

The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 2 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 3 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, 4 August. Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 7 August.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited, a multi-care hospital network, was founded in 2008. In Delhi's National Capital Region, they are among the top ten largest private hospitals.

Currently, Noida, Greater Noida, and Noida Extension in Uttar Pradesh are home to Yatharth Hospital's three super specialty facilities. One of the biggest hospitals in the region, Noida Extension Hospital has 450 beds.

