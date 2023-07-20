Yatharth Hospital IPO: From key dates to price band, all you need to know2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:57 AM IST
Yatharth Hospital IPO to open on Wednesday, 26 July, with a price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per share. The company aims to raise ₹490 crore.
Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July. The company has fixed the price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×