Yatharth Hospital IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited has been fixed on 7th August 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the information available on BSE website, Yatharth Hospital shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 7th August 2023 in 'B' group of securities. Meanwhile, after declaration of Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date, grey market continues to signal strong debut of Yatharth Hospital shares on Dalal Street. According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.

Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date

As per the BSE notice under listing operations, "Effective from Monday, August 7, 2023, the equity shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities."

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹80, which is ₹5 higher from its Friday grey market premium of ₹75. Observers said that rise in Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today can be attributed to just one reason — Indian stock market snapping three days losing streak. They said that Dalal Street trend turning positive may lead to further rise in grey market sentiments and we may see some more upside ahead of Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date.

Yatharth Hospital IPO expected listing price

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today is ₹80, which means grey market is expecting that Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price would be around ₹380, which is more than 25 per cent of Yatharth Hospital IPO price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share. On what does this GMP reflects, market observers said that grey market is signaling that Yatharth Hospital shares may have a strong debut on Monday.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market sentiment should not be taken seriously as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. They said that grey market sentiments have no connect with the balance sheet of the company and hence, its better to scan financials of the company than to rely on GMP of the IPO.