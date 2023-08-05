Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date announced. GMP signals strong debut of shares

Yatharth Hospital IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited has been fixed on 7th August 2023 i.e. on Monday next week. As per the information available on BSE website, Yatharth Hospital shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in a special pre-open session on 7th August 2023 in 'B' group of securities. Meanwhile, after declaration of Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date, grey market continues to signal strong debut of Yatharth Hospital shares on Dalal Street. According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.

