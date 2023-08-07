Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal 'decent' debut of shares2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date has been fixed on 7th August 2023 i.e. today
Yatharth Hospital IPO: Listing date for Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited has been fixed on 7th August 2023, i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, effective from Monday, August 7, 2023, the equity shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Yatharth Hospital share price would list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Monday session, the BSE notice further informed.
