comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 15:54:58
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.25 -2.94%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119 0.59%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.65 -1.09%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 454.9 -0.26%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,378.4 0.96%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal 'decent' debut of shares
Back

Yatharth Hospital IPO: Listing date for Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited has been fixed on 7th August 2023, i.e. today. As per the BSE notice, effective from Monday, August 7, 2023, the equity shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Yatharth Hospital share price would list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Monday session, the BSE notice further informed.

Speaking Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price prediction, stock market experts said that Yatharth Hospital share price may have a ‘decent’ listing as it was priced almost in-line with peers. They said that the issue may get reward of the recent positive mood of the primary market and it may list around 20 to 25 per cent upside from its upper price band. However, they maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. They said that in case of positive opening, the issue may list around 375 apiece levels whereas in case of weak opening, Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price could be around 350 apiece levels.

Experts predict ‘decent’ listing gain

Speaking on Yatharth Hospital IPO listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com — a company that deals in unlisted stock market, said, “Amid the spree of successful IPO listings on D-Street, Yatharth Hospital IPO received decent subscription from investors. The issue, however, was priced almost in-line with peers but the current momentum in primary markets suggest an another rewarding listing for investors."

On listing gain that Yatharth Hospital IPO allottees may expect today, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “Amidst the ongoing downturn in the secondary market, the IPO market stands resilient, exhibiting promising potential for substantial returns. The upcoming listing of Yatharth Hospitals is expected to be at a premium of around 75 (25 per cent) per share, based on the current GMP. This would mean that the shares could list at a price of around 375 per share."

Swastika Investmart expert maintained that Yatharth Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital chain, and the company has a strong track record of growth with a diverse range of specialties and advanced medical equipment and technology. The IPO was subscribed to 36.16 times; such demand for the IPO, especially by QIB investors, raises confidence in the company. However, cautious investors who have been allotted shares in the IPO are advised to consider booking profits post-listing.

However, both the experts maintained that much will depend upon the kind of opening Indian stock market gets in Opening Bell today.

Abhay Doshi of UnlistedArena.com said that Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price could be around 350, if the weakness on Dalal Street continues on Monday morning bell. However, in case of extension of Friday gains during morning deals on Monday, Yatharth Hospital share price may open around 370 apiece levels.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market is also reflecting ‘positive’ and strong ‘debut’ for Yatharth Hospital shares. According to market observers, Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 79. They went on to add that Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP of 79 signals that Yatharth Hospital share price may list on Indian bourses at around 379 ( 300 + 79), which is more than 26 per cent from the upper price band of the Yatharth Hospital IPO.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 06:38 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout