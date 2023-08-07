Yatharth Hospital IPO: Listing date for Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited has been fixed on 7th August 2023, i.e. today. As per the BSE notice , effective from Monday, August 7, 2023, the equity shares of Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Yatharth Hospital share price would list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at 10:00 AM on Monday session, the BSE notice further informed.

Speaking Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price prediction, stock market experts said that Yatharth Hospital share price may have a ‘decent’ listing as it was priced almost in-line with peers. They said that the issue may get reward of the recent positive mood of the primary market and it may list around 20 to 25 per cent upside from its upper price band. However, they maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. They said that in case of positive opening, the issue may list around ₹375 apiece levels whereas in case of weak opening, Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price could be around ₹350 apiece levels.

Experts predict ‘decent’ listing gain

Speaking on Yatharth Hospital IPO listing, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com — a company that deals in unlisted stock market, said, “Amid the spree of successful IPO listings on D-Street, Yatharth Hospital IPO received decent subscription from investors. The issue, however, was priced almost in-line with peers but the current momentum in primary markets suggest an another rewarding listing for investors."

On listing gain that Yatharth Hospital IPO allottees may expect today, Anubhuti Mishra, Equity Research Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “Amidst the ongoing downturn in the secondary market, the IPO market stands resilient, exhibiting promising potential for substantial returns. The upcoming listing of Yatharth Hospitals is expected to be at a premium of around ₹75 (25 per cent) per share, based on the current GMP. This would mean that the shares could list at a price of around ₹375 per share."

Swastika Investmart expert maintained that Yatharth Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital chain, and the company has a strong track record of growth with a diverse range of specialties and advanced medical equipment and technology. The IPO was subscribed to 36.16 times; such demand for the IPO, especially by QIB investors, raises confidence in the company. However, cautious investors who have been allotted shares in the IPO are advised to consider booking profits post-listing.

However, both the experts maintained that much will depend upon the kind of opening Indian stock market gets in Opening Bell today.

Abhay Doshi of UnlistedArena.com said that Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price could be around ₹350, if the weakness on Dalal Street continues on Monday morning bell. However, in case of extension of Friday gains during morning deals on Monday, Yatharth Hospital share price may open around ₹370 apiece levels.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Meanwhile, grey market is also reflecting ‘positive’ and strong ‘debut’ for Yatharth Hospital shares. According to market observers, Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹79. They went on to add that Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP of ₹79 signals that Yatharth Hospital share price may list on Indian bourses at around ₹379 ( ₹300 + ₹79), which is more than 26 per cent from the upper price band of the Yatharth Hospital IPO.