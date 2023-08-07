Speaking Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price prediction, stock market experts said that Yatharth Hospital share price may have a ‘decent’ listing as it was priced almost in-line with peers. They said that the issue may get reward of the recent positive mood of the primary market and it may list around 20 to 25 per cent upside from its upper price band. However, they maintained that much will depend upon the market mood. They said that in case of positive opening, the issue may list around ₹375 apiece levels whereas in case of weak opening, Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price could be around ₹350 apiece levels.