Yatharth Hospital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited is opening for subscription on 26th July 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The book build issue will remain open for bidding till 28th July 2023 i.e. till Friday next week. In other words, thee days subscription of the public issue will open for bidding on Wednesday and close on Friday next week. The company has fixed Yatharth Hospital IPO price at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity shares. Shares of Yatharth Hospital hs made its debut in the unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital are available at a premium of ₹76 per share in grey market today.

Yatharth Hospital IPO details in 10 points

1] Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today: As per the market observers, Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹76.

2] Yatharth Hospital IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of the public issue at ₹285 to rs 300 per equity share.

3] Yatharth Hospital IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lot and one lot of Yatharth Hospital IPO will comprise 50 company shares.

4] Yatharth Hospital IPO investment limit: A retail investor will have to fish out minimum ₹15,000 ( ₹300 x 50) to apply for the IPO.

5] Yatharth Hospital IPO maximum incvestment limit: A retail investor can apply for maximum 13 lots that means a retail bidder can invest maximum ₹1.95 lakh [( ₹300 x 50) x 13].

6] Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription date, share allotment is most likely on 2nd August 2023.

7] Yatharth Hospital IPO listing: The main board is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

8] Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date: The book build issue is likely to be listed on Indain exchanges on 7th August 2023.

9] Yatharth Hospital IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

10] Yatharth Hospital IPO sponsor banks: Axis Bank and HDFC Bank has been appointed as sponsor banks of the public issue.

