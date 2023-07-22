Yatharth Hospital IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details in 10 points

Yatharth Hospital IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited is opening for subscription on 26th July 2023 i.e. on Wednesday next week. The book build issue will remain open for bidding till 28th July 2023 i.e. till Friday next week. In other words, thee days subscription of the public issue will open for bidding on Wednesday and close on Friday next week. The company has fixed Yatharth Hospital IPO price at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity shares. Shares of Yatharth Hospital hs made its debut in the unlisted stock market. According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital are available at a premium of ₹76 per share in grey market today.

