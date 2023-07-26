Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd initial public offering (IPO) opens for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July.

Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited, a multi-care hospital network, was founded in 2008. In Delhi's National Capital Region, they are among the top ten largest private hospitals.

Currently the company operates three super speciality hospitals located in Delhi-NCR and one multi speciality hospital in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh.

Yatharth Hospital's revenue from operations for the three months ending March 31, 2023, grew from the same period the previous fiscal's revenue of ₹228.67 crore to ₹520.29 crore. The profit for the same period rose from ₹19.58 crore in Q4FY22 to ₹65.76 crore.

Yatharth Hospital IPO: Firm mobilises ₹206 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of subscription

Here are the 10 key things to know about Yatharth Hospital IPO:

Yatharth Hospital IPO Dates: Yatharth Hospital IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, 26 July, and close on Friday, 28 July.

Anchor Investors: Yatharth Hospital IPO raised ₹205.96 crores from 18 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹300 per equity share.

Yatharth Hospital IPO price band: The company has fixed the price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

Issue Details and Yatharth Hospital IPO Size: Yatharth Hospital IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares for ₹490 crore and an offer by the promoters Vimla, Prem Narayan, and Neena Tyagi to sell 65.51 lakh equity shares.

Lot Size: Bids can be made for a minimum of 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Allotment and Listing of Yatharth Hospital IPO details: The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 2 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 3 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, 4 August. Yatharth Hospital IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 7 August.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Yatharth Hospital IPO: Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the public offer. The three book running lead managers associted with the offer are Intensive Fiscal Services Private Ltd, Ambit Private Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd.

Yatharth Hospital IPO floor price: The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each. The floor price is 28.5 times and the cap price is 30.0 times the face value of the equity shares.

Yatharth Hospital IPO Objective: Yatharth Hospital IPO intends to use the net proceeds to pay off or advance debt, Fund capital expenditure expenses for the company's two hospitals, Noida Hospital and Greater Noida Hospital, as well as for the hospitals run by the company's subsidiaries AKS and Ramraja. Additionally, fund inorganic growth initiatives through acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

IPO Reservation: Yatharth Hospital IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as subscription opens tomorrow

IIFL SECURITIES More Information