Yatharth Hospital IPO opens today: 10 key things to know

Allotment and Listing of Yatharth Hospital IPO details: The basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Wednesday, 2 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 3 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday, 4 August. Yatharth Hospital IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, 7 August.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}