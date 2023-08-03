Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment

Yatharth Hospital IPO: After finalisation of share allotment on Wednesday, investors would be busy checking Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status. For their information, they can do it online in two ways — first by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar Link Intime India Private Limited. However, for convenience, they can do it with more ease by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html . According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹80, which is ₹5 lower from its Wednesday GMP of ₹85 per share. They said that weak sentiments at Indian stock market after Fitch downgrading US credit rating on Tuesday could be the major reason for dip in Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today. However, they expected trend reversal in grey market mood as Indian secondary market may rebound soon after the profit booking trigger. They said that the public issue has received strong response from investors, which is also going to play its role in the unlisted stock market ahead of the listing date, which is most likely on 7th August 2023, i.e. on Monday next week.

What this GMP mean?

Observers went on to add that Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today is ₹80, which means grey market is expecting that Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price would be around ₹380 ( ₹300 + ₹80), which is more than 26 per cent from Yatharth Hospital IPO price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share. They said that grey market is signaling that Yatharth Hospital IPO allottees may expect to get near 25 per cent listing gain against their investment on Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date, which is likely on 7th August 2023.

However, stock market experts advised lucky allottees to remain vigilant about the financials of the company. They said that GMP is completely speculative and non-regulated. So, one should not rely much on the grey market sentiment. They said that its balance sheet of the company, which is going to play a bigger role after listing of shares.