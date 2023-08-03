Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment

Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹80 per share in grey market today, say market observers
Yatharth Hospital IPO: After finalisation of share allotment on Wednesday, investors would be busy checking Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment status. For their information, they can do it online in two ways — first by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of its official registrar Link Intime India Private Limited. However, for convenience, they can do it with more ease by logging in at the direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime web portal — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html. According to market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited are available at a premium of ₹80 in grey market today.
