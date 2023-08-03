Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals after announcement of share allotment

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹80, which is ₹5 lower from its Wednesday GMP of ₹85 per share. They said that weak sentiments at Indian stock market after Fitch downgrading US credit rating on Tuesday could be the major reason for dip in Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today. However, they expected trend reversal in grey market mood as Indian secondary market may rebound soon after the profit booking trigger. They said that the public issue has received strong response from investors, which is also going to play its role in the unlisted stock market ahead of the listing date, which is most likely on 7th August 2023, i.e. on Monday next week.