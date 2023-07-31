Hello User
Home/ Markets / Ipo/  Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 85 per share in grey market today

Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment date is most likely on 2nd August 2023.

Yatharth Hospital IPO: After closure of bidding, all eyes are now set on Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 2nd August 2023. However, after strong response by investors in all categories, those who have been allotted shares of the company are closely following unlisted stock market to get a hint of listing premium they can expect on Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date, which is most likely on 7th August 2023. For such Yatharth Hospital IPO allottees, shares of the company is available at a premium of 85 per equity share.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 85, which is 13 higher from the weekend GMP of 72 per equity share. They said that rise in Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP can be attributed to strong response by investors and strong buying in small-cap and mid-cap stock. They said that grey market mood has remained positive about eh public issue despite tepid movement in key benchmark indices of Dalal Street. They said that ever since Yatharth Hospital IPO made its debut in unlisted stock market, grey market mood has more or less remained positive in regard to this IPO.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price prediction

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today is 85, which means grey market is expecting that Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price would be around 385 ( 300 + 85), which is more than 28 per cent from Yatharth Hospital IPO price band of 275 to 300 per equity share. They said that grey market is trying to signal that an allottee may expect to get more than 25 per cent return on the listing date.

Yatharth Hospital IPO listing price prediction

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market is a non-regulated market and its numbers have no connect with the financials of the company. They advised bidders to stick with the basics and scan the balance sheet of the company. They went on to add that sometime GMP may turn out artificial as well because it involves even those who have high stake involved in the public issue.

Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST
