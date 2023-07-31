Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as all eyes set on allotment date

Yatharth Hospital IPO: After closure of bidding, all eyes are now set on Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 2nd August 2023. However, after strong response by investors in all categories, those who have been allotted shares of the company are closely following unlisted stock market to get a hint of listing premium they can expect on Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date, which is most likely on 7th August 2023. For such Yatharth Hospital IPO allottees, shares of the company is available at a premium of ₹85 per equity share.

