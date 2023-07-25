Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as subscription opens tomorrow

Yatharth Hospital IPO: The initial public offerings (IPO) of the Yatharth Hospital will open for subscribers on 26th July 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 28th July 2023. the public issue has been offered at price band of ₹285 to ₹300. However, ahead of subscription opening date, the book build issue has made debut in the unlisted stock market. According to stock market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital Ltd is available at a premium of ₹76 in grey market today.

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹76, which means unlisted market is expecting strong debut of the public issue in primary market, when its bidding opens on Wednesday. They said that stock market is range-bound but overall sentiment is highly bullish in primary market after strong response to recently opened and listed IPOs like ideaForge, Senco Gold, Netweb Technologies IPO, etc. They said that strong primary market sentiments and strong GMP may help the book build issue to attract bidders in high numbers.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today is ₹76, which means grey market is expecting Yatharth Hospital IPO listing p[rice to be around ₹376 ( ₹300 + ₹76), which is around 25 per cent higher from Yatharth Hospital IPO price band of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be the only criteria to decided about apply for the IPO or not. They advised investors to scan the balance sheet of the company as it would give concrete fundamental picture of the company.

The public issue will open on 26th July 2023 and it will end on 28th July 2023. Yatharth Hospital IPO allotment date is most likely on 2nd August 2023. The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely Yatharth Hospital IPO listing date is 7th August 2023. the company has fixed Yatharth Hospital IPO price band at ₹285 to ₹300 per share and one lot of the IPO comprises 50 shares of the company.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test