Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as subscription opens tomorrow

Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as subscription opens tomorrow1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 03:13 PM IST
Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today: Shares of the multi-care hospital chain are available at a premium of ₹76 in grey market today, say market observers
Yatharth Hospital IPO: The initial public offerings (IPO) of the Yatharth Hospital will open for subscribers on 26th July 2023 and it will remain open for bidders till 28th July 2023. the public issue has been offered at price band of ₹285 to ₹300. However, ahead of subscription opening date, the book build issue has made debut in the unlisted stock market. According to stock market observers, shares of Yatharth Hospital Ltd is available at a premium of ₹76 in grey market today.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×