Yatharth Hospital IPO: What GMP signals as subscription opens tomorrow

Yatharth Hospital IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Yatharth Hospital IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹76, which means unlisted market is expecting strong debut of the public issue in primary market, when its bidding opens on Wednesday. They said that stock market is range-bound but overall sentiment is highly bullish in primary market after strong response to recently opened and listed IPOs like ideaForge, Senco Gold, Netweb Technologies IPO, etc. They said that strong primary market sentiments and strong GMP may help the book build issue to attract bidders in high numbers.