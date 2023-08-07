Yatharth Hospital shares list at a muted premium of ₹4 per share on BSE. Details here1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Yatharth Hospital shares listed at ₹304 per share on BSE, giving ₹4 per share premium to its allottees
Yatharth Hospital shares listed on BSE and NSE during a pre-open session on Monday. Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited opened on BSE at ₹304, which is just ₹4 per share higher from upper price band of Yatharth Hospital IPO price of ₹300 per equity share. On NSE, Yatharth Hospital shares opened at ₹306.10 apiece levels, delivering ₹6.10 per share listing gain to its allottees. However, the stock price surged sharply after listing and went on to hit intraday high of ₹340.90 apiece on BSE and ₹341 per share on NSE.
