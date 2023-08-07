Yatharth Hospital shares listed on BSE and NSE during a pre-open session on Monday. Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited opened on BSE at ₹304, which is just ₹4 per share higher from upper price band of Yatharth Hospital IPO price of ₹300 per equity share. On NSE, Yatharth Hospital shares opened at ₹306.10 apiece levels, delivering ₹6.10 per share listing gain to its allottees. However, the stock price surged sharply after listing and went on to hit intraday high of ₹340.90 apiece on BSE and ₹341 per share on NSE.

Yatharth Hospital is a multi-specialty hospital chain, and the company has a strong track record of growth with a diverse range of specialties and advanced medical equipment and technology. The IPO was subscribed to 36.16 times; such demand for the IPO, especially by QIB investors, raises confidence in the company.

Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription details

Yatharth Hospital IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 8.34 times, and NIIs portion was subscribed 37.22 times, QIBs was subscribed 85.10 times.

Yatharth Hospital IPO had received bids for 59,72,19,650 shares against 1,65,17,823 shares on offer, according to data from the BSE.

The retail investors' portion received bids for 6,93,30,450 shares against 83,10,636 shares on offer for this segment.

The non-institutional investors' portion received bids for 13,25,71,450 shares against 35,61,701 on offer for this segment.

The QIBs portion received bids for 5,60,88,800 shares against 39,53,17,750 on offer for this segment. Employee portion did not see any subscription on both the days.

Yatharth Hospital IPO subscription was overall positive on the final day with overwhelming response from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non Institutional Investors(NIIS) followed by retail investors.

Yatharth Hospital IPO raised ₹205.96 crores from 18 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹300 per equity share on Tuesday, July 25.

SBI Life Insurance Company, Goldman Sachs (Singapore), Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Max Life Insurance Company, HDFC MF, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage are a few prominent anchor investors.