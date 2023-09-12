Yatra IPO price set at ₹135-142 apiece, steep discount to pre-issue share deal2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Shares of Yatra’s closest rival Easy Trip Planners Ltd., which listed in March 2021 through a ₹510 crore IPO, has fallen 21% over the past year.
Mumbai: Online travel booking services firm Yatra Online Ltd. on Tuesday set the price band of its initial public offering (IPO) at ₹135-142 apiece, which is at a sharp discount to the price at which the company had issued shares to one of its promoters last year.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started