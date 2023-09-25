Yatra Online IPO allotment finalised today: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Yatra IPO allotment completed, refund process to begin tomorrow. Listing date set for September 28. Check status on registrar's website.
Yatra Online IPO allotment status: Yatra IPO allotment date has been fixed for today (Monday, September 25). Yatra Online IPO share allotment has been finalised today. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yatra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
