Yatra Online IPO allotment status: Yatra IPO allotment date has been fixed for today (Monday, September 25). Yatra Online IPO share allotment has been finalised today. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yatra IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, September 26, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Wednesday, September 27.

Yatra Online IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, September 28 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Yatra Online IPO.

If you have applied for the Yatra Online IPO, you can check your Yatra Online IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Yatra Online IPO allotment status of your application on below link - Yatra Online IPO allotment link https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1 Visit the above link which will take you to Yatra Online IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2 Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3 Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5 Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6 Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Yatra Online IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- Yatra Online IPO allotment link- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3 Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4 Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Yatra Online IPO allotment status on NSE Step 1 Visit NSE's official website- Yatra Online IPO allotment link- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3 Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Yatra Online IPO GMP today Yatra IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.



