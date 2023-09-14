Yatra Online IPO: Ahead of its subscription, Yatra Online raised ₹348 crore from anchor investors on Thursday. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Friday and will close on September 20.

The online travel firm raised the amount from 33 anchor investors on Thursday, a day before its initial public offering. The anchor book was participated by investors like Morgan Stanley, BoFA Securities, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Elara India Opportunities Fund, Whiteoak Capital, Quantum-State Investment Fund, etc.

Other anchor investors in the list were ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset, Tata Mutual Fund, Quantum state investment, Edelweiss Trusteeship, Max Life Insurance, Tata Multcap Fund, etc.

The company has finalised allocation of 2,45,59,860 equity shares to anchor investors worth ₹142 per share, Yatra online said in its filing. In its anchor investment round, the total allocation from anchor investors was invested in a total of 19 mutual fund schemes.

About Yatra Online

The company will launch its ₹775 crore initial public offering on Friday, September 15. The company will add fresh issue of shares worth ₹602 crore and provide an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1,21,83,099 equity shares worth ₹173 crore.

The firm has fixed the price band in the range falling between ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. ITs lot size is 105 equity shares and comes in multiples of 105 equity shares thereafter. Its fresh issuance are worth ₹602 crore. It will provide an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.2 million shares by a promoter and existing investor.

Main objective of the public listin is Yatra Online's intention to use net proceeds from offering to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion. The company also planes to utilies the fund in general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.