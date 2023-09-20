Yatra Online IPO: Issue sees tepid response; booked 39% on day 3 so far; check subscription status, GMP, other details3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Yatra Online IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, which means shares were trading at par with their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market today.
Yatra Online IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel company Yatra Online Ltd is witnessing tepid response from investors as only the retail portion has been fully booked so far. The ₹775.00 crore worth Yatra Online IPO opened for subscription on September 15 and will close today, on Wednesday, September 20.
