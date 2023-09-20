Yatra Online IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel company Yatra Online Ltd is witnessing tepid response from investors as only the retail portion has been fully booked so far. The ₹775.00 crore worth Yatra Online IPO opened for subscription on September 15 and will close today, on Wednesday, September 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yatra Online is India’s one of the largest corporate travel service providers and offers integrated travel solutions to corporate clients as well as direct consumers.

The company has reserved 75% of the shares in the IPO for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and 10% for Retail Investors.

Yatra Online IPO Subscription Status Yatra Online IPO has been subscribed 39% so far on Wednesday, the third and the last day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 1.18 crore equity shares as against 3 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE till 12:00 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 1.79 times in the retail category, and 12% in the NII category. QIBs subscribed about 7% so far.

Yatra Online IPO GMP today Yatra Online IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, which means shares were trading at par with their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market today.

Yatra Online IPO Details Yatra IPO opened for subscription on September 15 and will close today. The company is likely to fix the basis of IPO share allotment on September 25 and initiate refunds on September 26, while credit the shares to the demat accounts of eligible allottees on September 27.

Yatra Online Ltd shares are proposed to be listed on September 29 on BSE and NSE.

The company plans to raise ₹775 crore from its maiden public offering. It has already raised ₹348 crore from anchor investors on September 14, ahead of the IPO opening.

Yatra Online IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹602 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.22 crore shares by a promoter and existing investor.

Yatra Online IPO price band has been fixed at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share. The face value of Yatra Online shares is Re 1 each.

The lot size for the public issue is 105 equity shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,910.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion, as well as general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.

The book running lead managers to the Yatra IPO are SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Yatra Online IPO Review Yatra Online has created a distinctive "go-to-market" approach in both B2B and B2C segments indicative of a large addressable market.

“With a heightened focus on the high margin corporate business, we expect the company to display strong bottom-line growth in the years to come. The B2B business is expected to grow at a 5 year CAGR of 15% for the next 5 years. The offer is made at around 30.9x post-IPO EV/EBITDA at the upper price band. We recommend investors subscribe for listing gains," Arihant Capital Markets said.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.