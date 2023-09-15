Yatra Online IPO: Issue subscribed 8% so far on day 1; check subscription status, GMP, other key details3 min read 15 Sep 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Yatra Online IPO has received lukewarm response from investors so far on the first day. The company has already raised ₹348 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of the IPO opening.
Yatra Online IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel company Yatra Online opened for subscription today, September 15 and will close on Wednesday, September 20.
