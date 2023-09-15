Yatra Online IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of online travel company Yatra Online opened for subscription today, September 15 and will close on Wednesday, September 20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yatra Online is India's one of the largest corporate travel service providers and offers integrated travel solutions to corporate clients as well as direct consumers.

Yatra Online IPO has received lukewarm response from investors so far on the first day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the public issue, the company has reserved not less than 75% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Yatra Online IPO Subscription Status Yatra Online IPO has been subscribed 8% in total so far on Friday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 23.20 lakh equity shares as against 3.09 crore shares on the offer, as per data available on NSE till 2:00 pm.

The public issue has been subscribed 40% in the retail category, and 2% in the NII category. QIBs are yet to place their bids. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yatra Online IPO Details Yatra Online IPO opened today, and will remain open for subscription till Wednesday, September 20.

Yatra Online Ltd plans to raise ₹775 crore from its maiden public offering. Yatra Online IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹602 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.22 crore shares by a promoter and existing investor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yatra Online IPO price band has been fixed at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each.

The company has already raised ₹348 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, September 14, ahead of the IPO opening.

Yatra IPO lot size is 105 equity shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹14,910. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion, as well as general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Yatra IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Yatra Online IPO GMP today Yatra Online IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market today.

Yatra Online IPO Review Analysts believe being one of the key players, Yatra Online is well-positioned to capture a significant share of growth in the tourism industry in India, owing to its longstanding relationship with both B2B and B2C customers.

“This enables the company to target India's most frequent and high-spending travellers and educated urban consumers. With the growth in the tourism industry, we expect the online travel market share (OTA) to increase faster than captive players, improving the company's profitability. With the company posting profits in FY23 and strong revenue growth in the past, we remain positive on the company from a medium to long-term perspective," said BP Equities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It has recommended an ‘Subscribe’ rating to the Yatra IPO.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}