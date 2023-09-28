Yatra Online IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares
Yatra Online IPO GMP today: Grey market is signaling that Yatra Online share price may open around ₹142 apiece levels, say market observers
Yatra Online IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Yatra Online Ltd has been fixed on 28th September 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available in BSE notice, ".... effective from Thursday, September 28, 2023, the equity shares of Yatra Online Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." Yatra Online share price will become open for trade on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM today whereas it will list on the Indian exchanges in a special pre-open session at around 9:45 AM during Thursday deals.
