Yatra Online IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares

Yatra Online IPO: Listing date of the initial public offering (IPO) of Yatra Online Ltd has been fixed on 28th September 2023 i.e. today. As per the information available in BSE notice, ".... effective from Thursday, September 28, 2023, the equity shares of Yatra Online Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' Group of Securities." Yatra Online share price will become open for trade on BSE and NSE from 10:00 AM today whereas it will list on the Indian exchanges in a special pre-open session at around 9:45 AM during Thursday deals.

According to stock market experts, Yatra Online IPO received subdued response from investors as the issue got subscribed just 1.61 times. Apart from this, stock market sentiment has also not in sound condition. However, they maintained that Yatra Online IPO listing price may not disappoint allottees if the market opens higher today. But, in case of weak market opening, they predicted flat to discounted debut for Yatra Online shares.

Meanwhile, unlisted stock market continues to remain flat on Yatra Online shares. According to market observers, Yatra Online shares are available in grey market neither at dicount nor at premium.

Yatra Online IPO listing price prediction Speaking on Yatra Online IPO listing price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Much will depend upon the market opening. In bulls case, Yatra Online share price may debut on Dalal Street with marginal gains whereas in case of weak or range-bound opening, the issue may have a par to discounted listing."

While giving 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Arihant Capital had also expected listing gains for the investors citing, "The company has created a distinctive "go-to-market" approach in both B2B and B2C segments indicative of a large addressable market. With a heightened focus on the high margin corporate business, we expect the company to display strong bottom-line growth in the years to come. The B2B business is expected to grow at a 5 year CAGR of 15% for the next 5 years. The offer is made at around 30.9x post-IPO EV/EBITDA at the upper price band."

Yatra Online IPO GMP today According to market observsers, shares of Yatra Online are available in unlisted stock market but neither at premium nor at discount. They said that Yatra Online IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is zero, which means grey market is expecting that Yatra Online share price will list around upper price band of the piblic offer.

Company promoters have fixed Yatra Online IPO price band at ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share.

