Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription today (Friday, September 15), and will close on Wednesday, September 20. The company has set the price band in the range between ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Yatra Online IPO raised ₹348 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, September 14.

Yatra Online IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Yatra IPO lot size is 105 equity shares and in multiples of 105 equity shares thereafter.

Easy Trip Planners Limited, which has a P/E ratio of 56.53, is the company's listed industry peer.

Yatra IPO details

Yatra Online IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹602 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.2 million shares by a promoter and existing investor.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion, as well as general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Also Read: Yatra Online IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, dates and other details

Yatra Online IPO Review

According to brokerage house, BP Equities Pvt Ltd, Yatra Online provides an extensive range of products and services associated with travel to meet the demands of customers travelling both domestically and internationally as well as within the country. Customers have access to the company's wide range of tools and information to plan, study, reserve, and buy travel-related goods and services both inside and outside of India.

The development of the tourism infrastructure, rising income levels that result in higher discretionary spending on travel and tourism, and an increase in the frequency of travel for both business and pleasure are expected to propel the Indian travel industry to reach ₹4,540 billion in FY28 at a 9–11% CAGR between FY23 and FY28.

"Being one of the key players, Yatra Online is well-positioned to capture a significant share of growth in the tourism industry in India, owing to its longstanding relationship with both B2B and B2C customers. This enables the company to target India's most frequent and high-spending travellers and educated urban consumers.

With the growth in the tourism industry, we expect the online travel market share (OTA) to increase faster than captive players, improving the company's profitability. With the company posting profits in FY23 and strong revenue growth in the past, we remain positive on the company from a medium to long-term perspective. We, therefore, recommend an SUBSCRIBE rating for the issue," said BP Equities in its report.

Yatra Online IPO GMP today

Yatra IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

EASY TRIP PLANNERS More Information