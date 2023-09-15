Yatra Online IPO opens today: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe?2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:54 AM IST
Yatra Online IPO opens with price band between ₹135 to ₹142 per share, aims to raise funds for expansion and acquisitions.
Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription today (Friday, September 15), and will close on Wednesday, September 20. The company has set the price band in the range between ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Yatra Online IPO raised ₹348 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, September 14.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started