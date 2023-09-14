Yatra Online IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, dates and other details2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:58 PM IST
Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription on September 15. Price band set at ₹135-142 per equity share.
Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Friday, September 15). Yatra Online offers access to hotels, homestays, and other lodgings through its platform. For travellers, it serves as a one-stop shop by providing vacation packages, visa assistance, tours, sightseeing, shows, and events.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started