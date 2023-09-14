Yatra Online IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, dates and other details

Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription on September 15. Price band set at ₹135-142 per equity share.

Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Friday, September 15). Yatra Online offers access to hotels, homestays, and other lodgings through its platform. For travellers, it serves as a one-stop shop by providing vacation packages, visa assistance, tours, sightseeing, shows, and events.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had the most hotel and accommodation tie-ups among major domestic OTA companies, with over 105,600 hotels, according to CRISIL Report.

Easy Trip Planners Limited, which has a P/E ratio of 56.53, is the company's listed industry peer.

In consultation with the lead bankers, the company undertook a pre-IPO placement for ₹62.01 crore via a rights issue and issued its promoter, THCL Travel Holding Cyprus Limited, with 2,627,697 equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each on December 10, 2022, at an issue price of ₹236.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Yatra Online IPO:

Yatra IPO date: Yatra Online IPO opens for subscription on Friday, September 15, and closes on Wednesday, September 20.

Yatra IPO price band: The company has set the price band in the range between ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each.

Yatra Online IPO lot size: Yatra IPO lot size is 105 equity shares and in multiples of 105 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor Investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Yatra IPO is scheduled to take place on Thursday, September 14.

Yatra Online IPO details: The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹602 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.2 million shares by a promoter and existing investor.

Yatra Online IPO objectives: The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion, as well as general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.

Yatra IPO allotment date and Yatra IPO listing date: Yatra Online IPO basis of allotment of shares will be tentatively finalised on Monday, September 25 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 26, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Wednesday, September 27. Yatra Online IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, September 29.

Yatra IPO reservation: Yatra Online IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Yatra IPO: SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Yatra Online IPO GMP today: Yatra IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.