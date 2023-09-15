Yatra online IPO versus RR Kabel IPO versus SAMHI Hotels IPO versus Zaggle IPO: Which one should you buy?6 min read 15 Sep 2023, 10:59 AM IST
Festival rush in the primary market with four IPOs this week: RR Kabel, SAMHI Hotels, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Yatra Online.
Following Nifty's new high above 20,000, there appears to be a festival rush in the primary market to raise capital through the IPO route. We have four mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) this week: RR Kabel, SAMHI Hotels, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, and Yatra Online. Investors are confused about which one to subscribe to or avoid because to similar open and close dates, and as all are from different sectors.
