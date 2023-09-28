Yatra Online share price opens at 10% discount at ₹127.50 on NSE
Yatra Online shares listed at a discount, with NSE price at ₹127.50 (+10.2%) and BSE price at ₹130.
Yatra Online listing date: Yatra Online share price listed on the bourses at a discount on Thursday. On the NSE, Yatra Online share price today was listed at ₹127.50 per share, 10.2% lower than the issue price of ₹142, and on the BSE, Yatra Online share price was listed at ₹130 per share.
