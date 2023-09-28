Yatra Online share price opens at 10% discount at 127.50 on NSE

Yatra Online shares listed at a discount, with NSE price at ₹127.50 (+10.2%) and BSE price at ₹130.

Yatra Online listing date: Yatra Online share price listed on the bourses at a discount on Thursday. On the NSE, Yatra Online share price today was listed at ₹127.50 per share, 10.2% lower than the issue price of ₹142, and on the BSE, Yatra Online share price was listed at ₹130 per share.

Yatra Online IPO opened for subscription on Friday, September 15, and closed on Wednesday, September 20. The company set the price band in the range between ₹135 to ₹142 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each.

Yatra IPO reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Yatra IPO details Yatra Online IPO comprises a fresh issuance of ₹602 crore worth of shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12.2 million shares by a promoter and existing investor.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic expansion, as well as general corporate purposes, investments in customer acquisition and retention, technology, and other organic growth activities.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, and IIFL Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers to the Offer. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Yatra Online IPO GMP today Yatra IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹142 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

