Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment today: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:12 AM IST
Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment on August 11, listing on August 17. GMP at +18, expects to drop further
Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date: Yudiz Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, August 11. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started