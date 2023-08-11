Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date: Yudiz Solutions IPO share allotment will be finalised on Friday, August 11. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Mas Services Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 14, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 17.

Yudiz Solutions IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, August 17 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Yudiz Solutions IPO.

If you have applied for the Yudiz Solutions IPO, you can check your Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Mas Services Ltd. You can check the Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://www.masserv.com/opt.asp

Step 1

Investors have two choices after visiting MAS Services' main allotment status page. They can either use the Application Number to query for the IPO allotment status or a combination of the DP ID and Client ID.

To search by application number, click the "Search on Application No." link. If you do this, a new page will load with a place for you to enter your application number. You must complete the following.

Fill out the Application Number exactly as it is.

Fill out the 6-digit Captcha Code.

Hit the Submit button.

The number of shares allotted is shown in the Allotment Status on the screen.

Step 2

Select "Search on DP-id/Client id" from the drop-down menu to do a DP-ID query. When you click this, a new page will load with two boxes for you to fill out, in that order, the DP ID and the Client ID.

Type the DP-ID in the box provided.

Put in the Client-ID.

Fill out the 6-digit Captcha Code.

Press the Submit button.

The number of shares allotted is shown in the Allotment Status on the screen.

Without returning to the home page, MAS Services Ltd gives you the ability to switch between the application number and DP id search options.

Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP

Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP on Thursday or grey market premium was +18, same as last two session. This indicates that the shares of Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market on Thursday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Yudiz Solutions IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yudiz Solutions share price is ₹183 apiece, which is 10.91% higher than the Yudiz Solutions IPO price of ₹165.

On Monday's session, Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP was ₹20. According to topsharebrokers.com, Thursday's IPO GMP trend indicates downside and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹18 while the highest GMP is ₹33.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

