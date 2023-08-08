Yudiz Solutions IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, and other key details2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 07:03 PM IST
Yudiz Solutions IPO opened on 4 August and will close on 8 August. Price band is set at ₹162 to ₹165 per share.
Yudiz Solutions IPO details: Yudiz Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 4 August, and will close today Tuesday, 8 August. Yudiz Solutions IPO price band has been set at ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share and the Yudiz Solutions shares will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Thursday, 17 August.
