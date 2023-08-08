Yudiz Solutions IPO details: Yudiz Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Friday, 4 August, and will close today Tuesday, 8 August. Yudiz Solutions IPO price band has been set at ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share and the Yudiz Solutions shares will be listed on the NSE SME exchange Thursday, 17 August.

Yudiz Solutions IPO plans to raise raise ₹44.84 crore via the IPO. The blockchain, AI and gaming focused enterprise solutions technology company, will offload a public issue consisting of a fresh 27,17,600 equity shares of the face value of ₹10.

Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 24 times on last day; QIB portion booked 68x

Narnolia Financial Services Limited is the issue's book-running lead manager. PLS Capital and Longview Research & Advisory are the issue's advisors, while Mas Services Limited is the issue's registrar.

There will be an overall issue of 27,17,600 shares, but 1,36,800 of those equity shares will be held back by the market maker for subscription, leaving 25,80,800 as the "net issue." The issue and net issue will make up, respectively, 26.33% and 25.01% of the post-issue paid up equity share capital of the company, according to reports.

Yudiz Solutions IPO date

Yudiz Solutions IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, 11 August. Those allotted shares will get them in their Demat accounts on Thursday, 17 August. The refund process for those who did not get shares will begin on Monday, 14 August.

Also Read: Oriana Power IPO allotment today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

Yudiz Solutions IPO Subscription Status

Yudiz Solutions IPO was subscribed 5.03 times on day 3 so far. The issue received positive response from retail investors who's portion set was subscribed 6.41 times, and non-institutional buyers who's portion set was subscribed 4.77 times, and qualified institutional buyers who's portion was subscribed 2.81 times, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

The company has received bids for 91,54,400 shares against 2,717,600 shares on offer, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

On day 2, Yudiz Solutions IPO subscription status was 2.07 times and day 1 Yudiz Solutions IPO was subscribed 81%.

Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP today

Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP or grey market premium is +18, slightly lower than the previous session. This indicates that the shares of Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP were trading at a premium of ₹18 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Yudiz Solutions IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Yudiz Solutions share price is ₹183 apiece, which is 10.91% higher than the Yudiz Solutions IPO price of ₹165.

On Monday's session, Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP was ₹20. According to topsharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates downside and expects to drop more. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹18 while the highest GMP is ₹33.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: SBFC Finance IPO allotment: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status