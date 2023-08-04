comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 04 2023 14:53:54
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575 -2.64%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.05 0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.25 -0.82%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 455.75 -0.08%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,379.65 1.05%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Yudiz Solutions IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, other details in 10 points
Back

Yudiz Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Yudiz Solutions Limited has hit primary markets today and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 8th August 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and Yudiz Solutions IPO price band has been fixed at 162 to 165 apiece. 

Meanwhile, shares of Yudiz Solutions Ltd have started to trade in unlisted stock market as well. According to market observers, shares of Yudiz Solutions are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

The SME IPO has received good response from investors as the issue has been subscribed 0.48 times by 1:28 PM on day one of bidding.

Important Yudiz Solutions IPO details in 10 points

1] Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Yudiz Solutions are available at a premium of 30 in grey market today.

2] Yudiz Solutions IPO price: The public issue is available at a price band of 162 to 165 per equity share.

3] Yudiz Solutions IPO subscription status: By 1:28 PM on day one of bidding, the  SME issue has been subscribed 0.48 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.36 times.

4 Yudiz Solutions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 800 company shares.

5] Yudiz Solutions IPO size: The public issue aims to raise 44.84 crore.

6] Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date: As per the tentative schedule of this SME IPO, Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th August 2023.

7] Yudiz Solutions IPO registrar: Mas Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the SME issue.

8] Yudiz Solutions IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Yudiz Solutions IPO listing date: The likely date for Yudiz Solutions IPO listing is 17th August 2023.

10] Yudiz Solutions IPO net proceeds: The net proceeds of the issue will be utilized to meet the expenses for unidentified acquisition for company, expenses for development of new products and technologies, general corporate purposes, etc.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 01:46 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout