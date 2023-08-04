Yudiz Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Yudiz Solutions Limited has hit primary markets today and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 8th August 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and Yudiz Solutions IPO price band has been fixed at ₹162 to ₹165 apiece.

Meanwhile, shares of Yudiz Solutions Ltd have started to trade in unlisted stock market as well. According to market observers, shares of Yudiz Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

The SME IPO has received good response from investors as the issue has been subscribed 0.48 times by 1:28 PM on day one of bidding.

Important Yudiz Solutions IPO details in 10 points

1] Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP today: According to market observers, shares of Yudiz Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

2] Yudiz Solutions IPO price: The public issue is available at a price band of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share.

3] Yudiz Solutions IPO subscription status: By 1:28 PM on day one of bidding, the SME issue has been subscribed 0.48 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.36 times.

4 Yudiz Solutions IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 800 company shares.

5] Yudiz Solutions IPO size: The public issue aims to raise ₹44.84 crore.

6] Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date: As per the tentative schedule of this SME IPO, Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th August 2023.

7] Yudiz Solutions IPO registrar: Mas Services Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the SME issue.

8] Yudiz Solutions IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Yudiz Solutions IPO listing date: The likely date for Yudiz Solutions IPO listing is 17th August 2023.

10] Yudiz Solutions IPO net proceeds: The net proceeds of the issue will be utilized to meet the expenses for unidentified acquisition for company, expenses for development of new products and technologies, general corporate purposes, etc.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.