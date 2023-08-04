Yudiz Solutions IPO opens today: GMP, subscription status, other details in 10 points1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 01:46 PM IST
Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹30, say market observers
Yudiz Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Yudiz Solutions Limited has hit primary markets today and the public issue will remain open for subscription till 8th August 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and Yudiz Solutions IPO price band has been fixed at ₹162 to ₹165 apiece.
