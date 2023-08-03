Yudiz Solutions IPO: What GMP signals ahead of issue opening date?2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:05 PM IST
Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP: Shares of Yudiz Solutions Limited are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today
Yudiz Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Yudiz Solutions is going to hit primary markets on 4th August 2023 i.e. today. The public issue will remain open fir bidding till 8th August 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the price band of the public offer has been fixed at ₹162 to ₹165 apiece. Meanwhile, shares of Yudiz Solutions Ltd have started to trade in unlisted stock market as well. According to market observers, shares of Yudiz Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.
