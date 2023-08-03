Yudiz Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the Yudiz Solutions is going to hit primary markets on 4th August 2023 i.e. today. The public issue will remain open fir bidding till 8th August 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange and the price band of the public offer has been fixed at ₹162 to ₹165 apiece. Meanwhile, shares of Yudiz Solutions Ltd have started to trade in unlisted stock market as well. According to market observers, shares of Yudiz Solutions are available at a premium of ₹30 in grey market today.

Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Yudiz Solutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹30, which is unchanged from its Wednesday GMP of ₹30. They said that Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP remaining unchanged despite weak Indian stock market and global market cues. Market observers believe that Yudiz Solutions IPO remaining steady on Thursday should be taken as a good signal from the grey market and expected that there would sharp upside in GMP once there is trend reversal on Dalal Street.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers said that Yudiz Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹30, which means grey market is expecting that Yudiz Solutions IPO would list around ₹195 per share levels ( ₹165 + ₹30), which is near 18 per cent higher from Yudiz Solutions IPO price band of ₹162 to ₹165 per share.

However, stock market experts advised lucky allottees to remain vigilant about the financials of the company. They said that GMP is completely speculative and non-regulated. So, one should not rely much on the grey market sentiment. They said that its balance sheet of the company, which is going to play a bigger role after listing of shares.

Other Yudiz Solutions IPO review

As mentioned above, the public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. The public issue aims to raise ₹44.84 crore and net proceeds of the issue will be utilized to meet the expenses for unidentified acquisition for company, expenses for development of new products and technologies, general corporate purposes, etc. a bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 800 company shares. This means minimum amount required to apply for this NSE SME IPO is ₹1.32 lakh ( ₹165 x 800). As per the tentative schedule of this SME IPO, Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th August 2023 and likely date for Yudiz Solutions IPO listing is 17th August 2023.