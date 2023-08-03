Yudiz Solutions IPO: What GMP signals ahead of issue opening date?

Other Yudiz Solutions IPO review

As mentioned above, the public issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. The public issue aims to raise ₹44.84 crore and net proceeds of the issue will be utilized to meet the expenses for unidentified acquisition for company, expenses for development of new products and technologies, general corporate purposes, etc. a bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public issue comprises 800 company shares. This means minimum amount required to apply for this NSE SME IPO is ₹1.32 lakh ( ₹165 x 800). As per the tentative schedule of this SME IPO, Yudiz Solutions IPO allotment date is most likely on 11th August 2023 and likely date for Yudiz Solutions IPO listing is 17th August 2023.