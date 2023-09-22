Zaggle IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal positive debut despite weak market sentiments2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services shares will list on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at around 9:45 AM and it will become available for trade from 10:00 AM onwards on Friday, September 22.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is set to make its debut on Dalal Street as the shares will be listed on Indian stock market exchanges BSE and NSE today.
