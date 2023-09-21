Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO allotment status: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, September 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Zaggle Prepaid IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. Zaggle listing date has been fixed for Friday, September 22 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Zaggle IPO. The company seems to have switched to T+3 listing.

If you have applied for the Zaggle Prepaid IPO, you can check your Zaggle Prepaid IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd. You can check the Zaggle IPO allotment status of your application on the Zaggle IPO allotment link - https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 1:

When you click the link mentioned above, you will see 5 links where you can see the status.

Step 2:

Open one of the five provided links, then select Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited from the dropdown menu in the select IPO section.

Step 3:

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4:

- If you choose the application number, type it in and then the captcha code. Click "Submit."

- Enter the captcha code and your account information if you selected Demat Account. Click "Submit."

- PAN is the third option; enter the PAN number and captcha code. Click “Submit."

How to check Zaggle Prepaid IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

How to check Zaggle Prepaid IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO GMP today

Zaggle IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +11, lower than the previous trading session, which was +14.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Zaggle share price is ₹175 apiece, which is 6.71% higher than the IPO price of ₹164.

Zaggle Prepaid IPO GMP was ₹0 on September 11, and 12, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹164 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

