Zaggle Prepaid IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO allotment finalised; listing date set for September 22 on NSE and BSE.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO allotment status: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, September 21). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Zaggle Prepaid IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Kfin Technologies Ltd.
