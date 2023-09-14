Zaggle Prepaid IPO: Issue subscribed 11% on day 1 so far, retail portion booked 53%2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid IPO subscribed 11% on day 1, retail investors portion subscribed 53%, NII portion subscribed 4%.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO subscription status: Zaggle Prepaid IPO has been subscribed 11% on day 1 so far. Zaggle Prepaid IPO has opened for subscription today (Thursday, September 14), and will close on Monday, September 18.
