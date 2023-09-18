Zaggle Prepaid IPO: Zaggle IPO fully subscribed on day 3, retail portion sees huge demand2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid IPO subscribed 1.18 times on day 3, with retail portion oversubscribed and QIB portion at 9%.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO subscription status: Zaggle Prepaid IPO has been subscribed 1.18 times on day 3, so far. Zaggle Prepaid IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and will close today (Monday, September 18).
