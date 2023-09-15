Zaggle Prepaid IPO: Zaggle IPO subscribed 31% on day 2 so far, retail portion oversubscribed2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid IPO subscribed 31% on day 2, retail investors portion subscribed 1.4 times, NII portion subscribed 19%.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO subscription status: Zaggle Prepaid IPO has been subscribed 31% on day 2, so far. Zaggle Prepaid IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and will close on Monday, September 18.
