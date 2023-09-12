Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and closes on Monday, September 18. The allocation to anchor investors for Zaggle IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 13. Zaggle IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹156 to ₹164 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Zaggle IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter. Zaggle IPO floor price is 156 times the face value and the cap price is 164 times the face value.

Zaggle IPO details

Zaggle IPO is made up of fresh issue comprises of shares worth ₹392 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 10,449,816 shares of ₹1, which aggregates to ₹171.38 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Raj P Narayanam, Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, and other selling shareholders . Zaggle IPO total issue size is ₹563.38 crores.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) comprises of up to 1,529,677 equity Shares by Raj P Narayanam, up to 1,529,677 Equity Shares by Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi (together, the 'Promoter Selling Shareholders'), up to 2,830,499 Equity Shares by VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, up to 2,046,026 Equity Shares by GKFF Ventures, up to 538,557 Equity Shares by VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC, up to 118,040 Equity Shares by Ventureast Trustee Company Private Ltd, up to 1,765,540 Equity Shares by Zuzu Software Services Private Ltd and up to 91,800 Equity Shares by Koteswara Rao Meduri.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund customer acquisition and retention costs, product and technology development costs, general corporate expenses, and the repayment or prepayment of some borrowings that the company has taken out, in full or in part.

Zaggle IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Through automated and creative workflows, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited offers financial technology (fintech) goods and services to control corporate business expenses.

Zaggle IPO dates

Zaggle IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, September 26. Zaggle IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 27.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO GMP today

Zaggle IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹164 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: RR Kabel IPO opens tomorrow: Latest GMP, price band, dates and other key details to know