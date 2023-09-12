Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens this week: GMP, price band, dates and other details2 min read 12 Sep 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens on September 14, with a price band of ₹156-164 per share. The IPO size is ₹563.38 crores.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and closes on Monday, September 18. The allocation to anchor investors for Zaggle IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 13. Zaggle IPO price band has been fixed in the range between ₹156 to ₹164 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Zaggle IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter. Zaggle IPO floor price is 156 times the face value and the cap price is 164 times the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started