Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens today: GMP, review, other key details. Should you subscribe or not?4 min read 14 Sep 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens today with a price band of ₹156-164 per share. The IPO aims to raise ₹563.38 crore.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription today (Thursday, September 14), and closes on Monday, September 18. Zaggle IPO price band has been set in the range between ₹156 to ₹164 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each. Zaggle IPO garnered ₹253.52 crore from 23 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹164 per equity share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started