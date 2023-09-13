Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens tomorrow; GMP, price band, dates and other details to know3 min read 13 Sep 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription tomorrow. The IPO price band is set between ₹156 to ₹164 per equity share. The estimated listing price is ₹196 per share.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, September 14). Zaggle provides cutting-edge financial solutions with the goal of empowering enterprises, startups, and SMEs.
