Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription tomorrow (Thursday, September 14). Zaggle provides cutting-edge financial solutions with the goal of empowering enterprises, startups , and SMEs.

Prepaid cards and Software as a Service (SaaS)-enabled staff management are how the fintech company accomplishes this. Zaggle's focus on automation and innovative workflows perfectly meshes with the changing needs of businesses as the fintech sector continues to change the financial environment.

For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, Zaggle reported total revenues of Rs. 371.66 crores. Its assets were worth ₹234.76 crores as of March 31, 2023, while its revenue was ₹554.58 crores. The net worth increased to ₹48.75 crores due to the profit after taxes of ₹22.90 crores, which was supported by reserves and a surplus of ₹39.36 crores.

However, it's worth noting that the company's financial journey includes periods of losses, as indicated by the profit after tax of ₹338.59 crores as of March 31, 2023, according to reports.

The company does not have any listed industry peers in India or abroad.

Zaggle IPO floor price is 156 times the face value and the cap price is 164 times the face value.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Zaggle IPO:

Zaggle IPO date: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, September 14, and closes on Monday, September 18.

Zaggle IPO price band: The company has set the price band in the range between ₹156 to ₹164 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each.

Zaggle IPO lot size: Zaggle IPO lot size is 90 equity shares and in multiples of 90 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor Investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Zaggle IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, September 13.

Zaggle IPO details: Zaggle IPO is made up of fresh issue comprises of shares worth ₹392 crore and offer for sale (OFS) portion consists of 10,449,816 shares of ₹1, which aggregates to ₹171.38 crore sold by promoter selling shareholder Raj P Narayanam, Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi, and other selling shareholders . Zaggle IPO total issue size is ₹563.38 crores.

Zaggle IPO objectives: The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund customer acquisition and retention costs, product and technology development costs, general corporate expenses, and the repayment or prepayment of some borrowings that the company has taken out, in full or in part.

Zaggle IPO allotment date and Zaggle IPO listing date: Zaggle IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, September 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, September 25, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on Tuesday, September 26. Zaggle IPO shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 27.

Zaggle IPO reservation: Zaggle IPO has reserved not more than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Zaggle IPO: ICICI Securities Limited, Equirus Capital Private Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book running lead managers to the Offer. Kfin Technologies Ltd is the offer's registrar.

Zaggle IPO GMP today: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services GMP or grey market premium is +32.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Zaggle share price is ₹196 apiece, which is 19.51% higher than the IPO price of ₹164.

Zaggle IPO GMP was ₹0 on Tuesday, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹164 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to topsharebrokers.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

