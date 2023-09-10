comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 08 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.55 -0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 240.35 2.65%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 583.45 0.72%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,624.05 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 627.15 2.02%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO to open for subscription on September 14. Know details
Back

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is all set to open for subscription on Thursday. The three-day long initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 18. The bidding for anchor investors will open on September 13. It will open for retail investors on September 14, said the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Friday.

The fintech player has revised the size of its fresh issue to 392 crore from 490 crore after performing a pre-IPO placement in two tranches in August and raising 98 crore from investors. Now, the size of the fresh issue is reduced to 392 crore.

The company's offer for sale (OFS) component was reduced from 1.05 crore equity shares to 1.04 crore shares after one of its selling shareholders exited the issue, according to the RHP.

The OFS of Zaggle consists of up to 1.04 crore equity shares held by promoters -- Raj P Narayanam and Avinash Ramesh Godkhindi.

Other than the promoters shareholder, company shares are also owned by VenturEast Proactive Fund LLC, GKFF Ventures, VenturEast SEDCO Proactive Fund LLC, Ventureast Trustee Company, Zuzu Software Services Pvt Ltd and Koteswara Rao Meduri are the other selling shareholders.

About Zaggle

The company was established in 2011. It operates in the business-to-customer segment. It has created a market niche in India by offfering a combined solution for spend management through prepaid cards and employee management. The equity shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

ICICI Securities Ltd, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The raised amount of 300 crore will be used on expenditure towards customer acquisition and retention. Amount of up to 40 crore is proposed to be spent on development of technology and products, and up to 17.08 crore to pare down, in full or in part, debt availed by the firm.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 01:58 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App