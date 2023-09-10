Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO to open for subscription on September 14. Know details1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Fintech firm Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services' IPO opens on Thursday, with a revised fresh issue size of INR 392 crore. Know its detail here
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd is all set to open for subscription on Thursday. The three-day long initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 18. The bidding for anchor investors will open on September 13. It will open for retail investors on September 14, said the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Friday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started