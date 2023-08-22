Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services raises ₹98 crore in pre-IPO placement round1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 05:49 PM IST
In the second tranche, the company allotted 1,524,390 equity shares amounting to ₹25 crore allotted to Value Quest SCALE fund.
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) fintech Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services said in a statement on August 22 that it has mopped up a total of ₹98 crore ahead of its initial public offer (IPO). The fintech has undertaken a pre-IPO placement of 5,975,609 equity shares at a price of Rs. 164 per equity share (including a share premium of Rs. 163 per equity share) aggregating to ₹98 crore, in two tranches.
