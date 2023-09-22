Zaggle Prepaid share price lists with 1.22% discount at ₹162 apiece on the BSE1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Zaggle Prepaid IPO comprised a fresh issue of shares worth ₹392 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.04 crore shares worth ₹171.38 crore by selling shareholders, including promoters.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services IPO: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, the SaaS-based fintech platform, made a tepid debut on Dalal Street Friday. Zaggle Prepaid shares were listed at ₹162 apiece on the BSE, a discount of 1.22% to the issue price of ₹164 per share.
