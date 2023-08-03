Zeal Global IPO Allotment: GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:45 PM IST
Zeal Global IPO allotment on August 4. Check status on Skyline Financial Services website. Refund process starts August 7. Listing on August 9.
Zeal Global IPO allotment date: Zeal Global IPO share allotment will take place on Friday, August 4. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Zeal Global IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.
